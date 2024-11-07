Police have arrested seven suspects for the murder of three men in Kraaifontein. The bodies of the three men were retrieved from a farm dam in Botfontein Road, Wallacedene on Monday morning around 8:30.

Police believe the men may have been victims of a mob justice attack. At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Andè Traut said the men had “fatal injuries reminiscent of an act of vigilantism.” On Wednesday, he said cops arrested seven suspects for the horrific killings.

“Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms and those who are under the impression that they can take the law into their own hands and get away with it, should reconsider,” said Traut. “This is what seven suspects aged between 24 and 49 realised when they were arrested during a tracing operation which commenced last night (Tuesday night) in Wallacedene and concluded this morning (Wednesday) with the seventh suspect behind bars. “In a joint operation between detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, members of the Provincial Command Centre and the Provincial Tracking Team the suspects were traced at their respective hideouts and detained for the triple murder of three men on Monday morning in Wallacedene, who were killed in a vigilante-style execution.