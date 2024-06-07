A lawyer who was busted with tik at the Kuils River Magistrates’ Court for the third time appeared at the same court on Thursday. Ayanda Lennox Pupa was arrested on Tuesday and charged drug possession and dealing in drugs after trying to enter the court with suspicious parcels.

A police officer was called to assist the security guards, and they allegedly dagga and mandrax in the parcels. On Thursday morning, the 41-year-old suspect told the court that he would like to represent himself. Uncovered: Suspect had mandrax and zol. Picture: supplied National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Ayanda Lennox Pupa, 41, was charged with dealing in drugs following his arrest at the court on 4 June 2024. He was allegedly found in possession of 100 mandrax tablets and 79 sachets of dagga. He has elected to conduct his own defence and his case has been postponed until 13 June 2024 for bail application. The State will oppose his bail application.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the lawyer was busted at the court as he was on his way to his client at the court. “The suspect became known as an attorney who was supposed to represent a suspect at the mentioned Magistrates’ court.” This was the third time that Papu was busted for allegedly smuggling drugs into court.