The lawyer of the owner of a security company, who allegedly killed a Bo-Kaap father on Friday, said his client should not have been arrested as he had acted in self-defence. Cameron Aberdeen, 31, the owner of Cerberus Tactical Security (CTS), made his first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

This after dad Moegamat Waleed Abrahams was shot several times during an altercation. Another person, a woman, was shot in the hand.Aberdeen appointed well-known criminal defence attorney William Booth to represent him. The State asked for the case to be postponed until Thursday for bail information. Booth requested Aberdeen be detained at the Cape Town Central police station, while he also gave his client’s side of the story.

The lawyer explains: “The reason for that is that there is concern for the safety of the accused if he is detained at Pollsmoor. “On Saturday he had to be taken to hospital for injuries and spent most of the day at Christian Barnard Hospital. “He runs a security company in the CBD that includes Bo-Kaap. I have documents by the community supporting the work he does in their community.

“He runs a coffee shop in the centre of town that was attacked and vandalised, [and] as a result, he contacted the police and went to the Bo-Kaap to apprehend the culprit. “An incident took place where he was on duty, he went with colleagues and was then attacked by a whole group of people who were armed. The shooting incident took place. “One of the colleagues was admitted to hospital. This is not a situation where the accused went and shot somebody and there was no reason. He acted lawfully, he should not have been arrested. The investigation should have been done first.”