Two security guards from World Class Protection Services were shot and killed in Gugulethu early Tuesday morning. The incident unfolded just before 11am in the NY 108 area, leaving the community reeling in shock.

It is believed that the two security guards from the company, based in Strandfontein Village, were parked in a branded Datsun Go when unknown assailants opened fire on them. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after but declared both men dead at the scene. Pictures of the crime scene went viral in crime WhatsApp groups shortly after the incidents.

Update: Joseph Swartbooi. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says cops are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the shooters. He says: “At around 10.40am on Tuesday 26 November, unknown gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a Datsun Go, which was parked along the road. “The two adult males did not survive the onslaught on their lives and were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

As of now, Gugulethu police are investigating two counts of murder, with efforts underway to apprehend those responsible. Swartbooi adds: “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African police Service. Gugulethu police are investigating two counts of murder.” The Daily Voice reached out to World Class Protection Services yesterday and was informed that management were not available for comment.

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum chairperson Ntandazo Anthony Gcingca described the shooting incident as a massive shock. He says: "It came at a time multiple shootings were no longer taking place in Gugulethu. We are down with murder by 50%.“ Meanwhile, the shooting comes on the heels of a report from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, revealing an overall decrease in murder cases across the Western Cape.