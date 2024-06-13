Security officers came under attack when their vehicle got stuck in Gugulethu on Tuesday. They were looking under the bonnet trying to find the problem when they were shot. One guard died on the scene while the other was wounded.

The unknown suspects fled the scene with the victims’ service pistols. Police officer Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in NY 50, Gugulethu on Tuesday, 11 June, where a 38 year old male was shot and fatally wounded and another male wounded are under investigation. “According to reports the victims' vehicle broke down and while waiting for assistance they were approached by unknown suspects who shot them.

“The 38 year old male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The suspects fled the scene with the victims service pistols. Gugulethu detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.” Another incident involving security guards happened less than 24 hours later in Lwandle, Strand.

The victims went into a shop to collect money when they were threatened by unknown suspects who ended up robbing them of an undisclosed amount of cash. Twigg says: “Lwandle police registered a business robbery case for investigation following a robbery which was perpetrated at a store on the corner of the N2 Freeway and Hlati Drive, Somerset Crossing on Wednesday, 12 June. “According to reports unknown suspects entered the store when a security guard collected money from the safe. The suspects fled the scene with the money and the security guard’s firearm.”