The Kraaifontein man accused of killing a security officer in cold blood has been released on bail. Valjean Jackman made his second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He appeared the day after the distraught family, friends and colleagues of Emmanuel John Mashimbye gathered for his memorial service at the spot where he was killed. According to the State, Jackman was involved in a car accident while driving on Malibongwe Drive, Dunoon, on 1 December. He then got out of the car and ran away; and Mashimbye and his colleagues gave chase. “It is alleged that the accused took out a gun and shot the victim,” the prosecutor said.

Crash: Jackman in an accident in Dunoon. Picture: supplied Jackman applied for bail and his lawyer read his affidavit which stated: “I have never been convicted of any criminal offences whatsoever. I do not have any outstanding cases and neither am I aware of any outstanding warrants for my arrest. “I have been advised that the charge against me is that of murder. I deny that I committed a criminal offence. I will plead not guilty to the charge proffered against me. “Since my legal representatives have not yet had access to the docket, I elect to reserve my right to remain silent at this stage.”

The State did not oppose his bail application. “The accused has a clean record. He will surrender his passport to the investigating officer. He will sign in at the police station every week. His firearms are with the State. It is in the interest of justice that he be released on bail,” the prosecutor said. Jackman was released on R5 000 bail.