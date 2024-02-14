Two security guards were shot in separate incidents on Monday. The shootings took place hours apart and the police have not arrested any suspects. In the first incident, a 48-year-old victim was standing at Nyanga Junction Mall in Manenberg when an unknown assailant shot him once in the forehead. He died on the scene.

A leaked incident report states that the security guard was on his way to work and waiting for his transport. The report reads: “While waiting he was approached by an unknown African guy and shot in the head. The suspect just walked away. He was shot once in the forehead.” In the first incident, a 48-year-old victim was standing at Nyanga Junction Mall in Manenberg when an unknown assailant shot him once in the forehead. He died on the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the shooting occurred at about 6.25am at the mall in Duinefontein Road.

Van Wyk says: “According to reports, SAPS members attended a shooting report at the mall where the body of the deceased, who was reportedly on duty at the mall as a security guard, sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead. A murder case was registered for investigation. No arrest, investigation continues.” Meanwhile in Schaapkraal, another security guard was shot and wounded in an incident around 10pm.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says this victim was shot in the shoulder. Twigg says: “Philippi police registered an attempted murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Monday evening at about 9.55pm which left a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound in Strandfontein Road, Philippi. “The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”