A security guard was gunned down as he was about to finish his night shift in Rylands. Ebrahiem Jacobs, 56, was in a branded Rygate Tactical Response vehicle when he was attacked by two unknown assailants early on Monday morning.

The killers shot the Hanover Park dad through the windows of the stationary vehicle at about 3:45am at the corner of Ernst Road and Old Klipfontein Road, Rylands. Hartseer widow Zanap Jacobs, 61, says: “His sister received a call from his work and they told her what had happened. I guess they didn’t want to tell me what happened as she also seemed scared to tell me about it. “This was such a shock to us.”

The victim’s emotional family watched in disbelief as the police combed the scene. “We don’t know why he was shot,” says Zanap. “I watched a clip of the shooting for a few seconds. He was parked and his windows were all closed. They went to the passenger side and fired shots at him.

“When we went to the scene we saw that both windows were shattered.” Rygate Tactical Solutions owner Riyaan Parker calls the murder “senseless”. “It wasn’t a robbery, we don’t know if this was a hit or a revenge attack, it’s mind-boggling.

“He has been working with us for 10 years, he broke service but he came back after two months after he left. He was very honest, reliable, very trustworthy, and dedicated, this is a very big loss. “Everyone knew him by his name in the Rylands/Gatesville area, they were so shocked.” Jacobs had been married for 22 years and was a father of seven, and had eight grandchildren.