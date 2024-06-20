Over 100 people lost their homes when a second fire broke out at the Overcome Heights Informal Settlement near Seawinds on Sunday, destroying approximately 40 shacks. Jermaine Carelse, Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Just after 8am on Sunday, 16 June, the City’s Fire & Rescue Service received reports of black smoke issuing from St Patrick’s Avenue in Overcome Heights and several resources were dispatched to the scene,” says Carelse. Devastation: All burned. Picture: supplied “Upon arrival it was found to be informal structures burning and crews immediately began with firefighting operations and managed to extinguish the blaze by 10:25am.” A woman was treated on scene for burn wounds on her arms and back and was transported to a nearby medical facility.

On Friday in the same informal settlement, five shacks burned, leaving about 20 people displaced. Resident and community leader, Karen Mentoor, says the victims lost alles. “We always have fires as this is a big informal settlement and we have been staying here for over 20 years, as some people who are still on the housing waiting list, so when a fire breaks out we lose everything. It is heartbreaking to see people crying and the children are also affected by this because everything you worked for over the years is gone just like that.”