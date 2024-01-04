Shireen Diedericks is looking her for biological mother who left her in the care of her aunt when she was just an infant. Shireen, 45, moved to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) with her aunt when she was just one year old.

According to Shireen, her biological mother, Jean Virginia Groenewald, 69, left her with her ouma in Kensington and later called her aunt to take her. Shireen says: “I never really questioned it but as I grew up I started to long for answers, I wanted to know who my mommy is, why she left me, and above everything I wanted her to meet her two grandchildren.” Shireen then got some information from a lady who saw her mom at a funeral.

She says: “They were friends so they recognised one another, she says my mommy still looks the same and was dressed neatly, she was sober and didn’t look like she had problems. “She also spoke about me having a brother who they call Boetatjie, and that she was last seen in Robinvale in Atlantis, that is why on Boxing Day I decided to take the trip to Cape Town.” Armed with the only picture she has of her mother, Shireen has launched a search for Jean, who also goes by Rafika.

She adds: “Ons het die hele Atlantis plat gesoek. People looked at the picture, some say they recognise her but other than that we got nothing. “At the hospitals there were no records of her, at the police station and Home Affairs they pick her up [via her ID number], and say they don’t have her registered as deceased. I won’t stop searching until I find her.” Shireen also approached TracknTrace, who has been helping her search. If you know Jean, message Chaz Thomas on 081 438 3270 or Shireen on 082 307 2303.