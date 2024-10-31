The family of 66-year-old Johanna Williams is asking for help from anyone who might know where she is, as she's been missing for nearly two years. The ouma who suffers from Alzheimer's was last seen on 5 January 2023 when she left her house in Symphony Way, Delft, to visit her boyfriend.

Her daughter, Samantha Petersen, tells the Daily Voice: “Ek kan nie verstaan ​​hoe kan iemand net so verdwyn nie. “Somebody said they saw her in Belhar and near Airport Mall but when we got there it was not my mother.” Samantha said they’ve been visiting hospitals and mortuaries looking for her missing mom.

“I have been back at the police station, but the Detective wasn’t there. “It is heartbreaking, I'm the only child from my mother. I’m depressed and I have been drinking tablets because I don’t know what to do any more as we don’t have other family,” the worried woman says. “The police have also questioned the boyfriend who claimed that she said she was going to the bridge.”

Johanna was last seen wearing a grey top, striped leggings, and black boots. When she went missing, the police stated that Detective Sergeant Ohlson was assigned to the case. The police did not reply to queries this week.

Samantha says they have not heard from the police either. “My siel is onrustig, Januarie sal dit twee jaar wees.” Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit urged mense to be on the lookout for the ouma.