The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has warned mense to stop harassing and attacking Cape fur seals along. It said the situation has escalated, particularly following recent discoveries of the rabies virus within this vulnerable marine population.

It said reports indicate an alarming rise in incidents involving people abusing the seals. These malicious actions include allowing dogs to approach or attack seals that are resting, throwing stones at them, enticing seals to chase people for social media clout, and teasing them for photo opportunities. The DFFE has highlighted more egregious behaviours, which also involve striking seals and even feeding them for profit to create close-up interactions.

The public are reminded that Cape fur seals are a protected species under the Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations, 2017 and offenders face severe legal repercussions. The department specifically noted that ongoing actions at Hout Bay Harbour reflect clear cases of harassment and illegal feeding. The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre (HBSRC) has thrown its full support behind the DFFE's warning, urging the public to adhere to regulations by keeping dogs on leashes and away from Cape fur seals along the coast.

HBSRC expressed: “We’ve witnessed dogs attacking seals, and owners allowing their pets to chase seals back into the ocean, putting their lives at risk. “Seal pups, in particular, are vulnerable as they cannot swim until they are five months old. “By working together, we can help protect these incredible animals and prevent the spread of rabies.”