The Sea Point swimming pool is being shut down after a moerse sinkhole formed near one of the pools. The City of Cape Town says the closure is temporary and will start from tomorrow until the issue has been resolved.

The gat formed after a main water pipe burst. The popular public pools is now scheduled to undergo essential repairs after the discovery of the sinkhole during routine inspections. Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, said: “Sea Point swimming pool is one of our most popular facilities, open all year long. During a routine inspection of the facility, a sinkhole was detected. The sinkhole was created by a collapsed water line.

"For a proper assessment of the damage and to determine the exact scope of work required for repairs, the entire water line must be unearthed. At this stage, the pool has to be closed due to this critical work. “We apologize to the facility users for any inconvenience caused and will work as speedily as possible to ensure that this amenity is up and running soon, Ross said. The public has been advised to use Long Street pools in the Cape Town CBD in the meantime.