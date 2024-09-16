The Sea Point swimming pool is being shut down after a moerse sinkhole formed near one of the pools.
The City of Cape Town says the closure is temporary and will start from tomorrow until the issue has been resolved.
The gat formed after a main water pipe burst.
The popular public pools is now scheduled to undergo essential repairs after the discovery of the sinkhole during routine inspections.
Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, said: “Sea Point swimming pool is one of our most popular facilities, open all year long. During a routine inspection of the facility, a sinkhole was detected. The sinkhole was created by a collapsed water line.
"For a proper assessment of the damage and to determine the exact scope of work required for repairs, the entire water line must be unearthed. At this stage, the pool has to be closed due to this critical work.
“We apologize to the facility users for any inconvenience caused and will work as speedily as possible to ensure that this amenity is up and running soon, Ross said.
The public has been advised to use Long Street pools in the Cape Town CBD in the meantime.
Take note that on Tuesdays from 10:00–14:00 (and from 10:00–13:00 during school holidays), Long Street Pool is reserved for ladies only.
With the warmer spring weather luring mense back to the water, Sea Point ward councillor, Nicole Jowell, warned the repairs could possibly only be completed in early November.
“However, I am trying to get them to limit that as much as possible; and all efforts will be made to minimize delays and restore access as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Jowell.