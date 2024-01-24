Scrap metal collectors in Woodstock are stripping what is left of the recycling business which was destroyed by a blaze on Christmas Day. The property in Tide Street was destroyed after a fire broke out at a nearby problematic building owned by Prasa and has left 40 mense unemployed.

Prasa now says they have employed security guards to monitor and prevent criminal activities in its unoccupied building that is situated at Tide Street in Woodstock. However, the two guards stationed at the building are not enough as criminals continue vandalising the property and smoking drugs right in front of the guards. When Daily Voice visited the premises yesterday, just a number of scrap metal collectors, drug addicts, and established companies were seen ripping metal from the walls and roof of the facility.

One security guard said all they can do is watch because they are overwhelmed by the number of people who have turned this place into an illegal scrap yard. “This has been happening for almost a month; since the fire broke out, every official you can think of has been here, from Law enforcement to SAPS to even Prasa, but all seem to not be doing anything, or at least to fence the property. There's not much we can do here as some of these people are armed and dangerous; imagine there’s only two of us and we carry no weapons against an army of them,” said the guard,“ says a source who asked not to be named. One of the scrap metal collectors says they get up to R80 for each kilogram of stolen metal depending on which scrap yard they take it to.