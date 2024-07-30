Political parties are calling on South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after racist incidents at two Cape Town schools last week. Pressure is mounting on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to probe the incidents amid an outcry from parents and political parties.

In the first incident, a white substitute teacher from Table View High School was accused of using the K-word during a lesson with Grade 12 learners on 17 July. In the second incident, coloured pupils at Pinelands High were recorded “selling” their black classmates in a mock slave auction. Incident: A teacher used K-word at Table View High School. Picture: facebook This shocking incident was captured on a cellphone camera and shared on social media. It was reported to the school management by concerned parent Merle Potgieter.

In the footage captioned “Slavery at school is crazy”, black pupils can be seen standing behind a gate while their coloured classmates are heard making bids of various amounts between R50 000 and R100 000. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond says the department is aware of the “deeply disturbing and hurtful” video and says the actions of the learners do not reflect the values and ethos of the school or the WCED. She says: “On Friday morning, senior officials visited the school. The school had already initiated an investigation into the event in terms of its disciplinary procedures, following an allegation of racist bullying, in connection with an event that occurred on Thursday.

Call: ACC’s Mnqasela. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “The learners involved have and are being interviewed and offered support, including counselling. Contact has been made with the learner’s parents. “The school management has also engaged with the staff and learners and will be communicating with the parent community. The SGB has convened and a number of learners have been precautionarily suspended pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.” In a letter written to SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen, Masizole Mnqasela of the Alliance for Citizens of Change called for a “zero tolerance” approach to racism.

It reads: “The above two incidents are the epitome of a large deficiency in our ability to foster social cohesion in our society. “Judging by the nature of these two incidents, one can only imagine how much more at places of work, especially the private sector. “Our schools remain the bedrock and microcosm of our societal norms and standards.

“There is no place for hate in South Africa; all those who seek to spread hate and division must be held accountable and punished for their crimes.” Khalid Sayed of the ANC Caucus in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature says they are calling for a broader investigation into racism at especially former Model C schools in the Western Cape. He adds: “It is alarming that such attitudes persist among high school learners, suggesting a failure to adequately address and combat racism at a systemic level.”