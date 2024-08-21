A group of learners from Woodlands High School in Mitchells Plain are facing disciplinary action at school after they hijacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. An eyewitness reported that on Friday, 2 August, as the school came out that Friday afternoon, the Uber driver was parked opposite the school in Sudbury Street, Woodlands.

“The group of boys were walking, then suddenly two turned around and pointed a gun at the driver, the others kept walking a short distance,” said the witness who declined to be named. “The driver fought back, that’s when another one of the boys turned around and came to help the two. Eventually the driver ran away and his key was still in the ignition. Site: Incident at Woodlands High. Picture: Google Maps “The boys sped off and picked up the other two on the way, but one fell out en route to Samora Machel.”

The witness says the driver raised the alarm and the community caught up to the boy who fell out of the silver vehicle. “They got hold of him and beat him. The cops came and arrested him and he then told the others and said the driver lives in Samora Machel.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Lentegeur police registered a carjacking case for investigation.

“An e-hailing driver was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle. We can confirm that a 16-year-old male was arrested and appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on 5 August where the case was remanded to 20 September.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi says the school was notified that four learners from the school were fighting with community members. “It is alleged that these learners attempted to hijack an Uber driver. One of the learners sustained injuries and received medical attention. The learners involved were arrested by SAPS and the matter is with SAPS,” said Booi.