A boy who was walking to school was killed and two other children wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire at them. Two of the victims attended Ravensmead High School.

Jahmeil van Reenen, 14, died on the scene near his home. His father Alrich Petrus said his son had just left the house when he heard the gunshots. The heartbroken dad says: “He was on his way to school and when he went out of the door, I said goodbye to him.

Hartseer: Father Alrich Petrus. Picture: screen grab “A few minutes later I heard shots, and when I got out, I saw guys standing around someone who was on the ground. At the time I didn’t know that it was my son. When I got close I saw it was Jahmeil.” The devastated father called for cops to arrest the killers, saying: “These shooters are known in the area, the police must make an arrest. My child was not a gangster, he was innocent.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the shooting, saying: “Reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred.

A life cut short: Jahmiel van Reenen. Picture: Leon knipe “It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked in Donnegal Street and fired shots. “As a consequence the 14-year-old was killed and others aged 15 and 17 were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment. “Murder and attempted murder dockets have been opened. A manhunt has since been launched for the perpetrators of the act.”

Potelwa said a few metres from the scene where the children were shot, a 55-year-old man was also shot and injured. The cop adds: “He is currently in a medical facility receiving treatment. “The motive for the shooting forms part of ongoing investigations.”

Cops in the case: Jahmeil was one of three kids shot. Picture: Leon knipe Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that a Grade 8 learner from Ravensmead High School was shot and killed while walking to school. She says: “The alleged perpetrators then fled into the grounds of St Andrew’s Secondary School, as learners were entering the school gates. “This caused panic amongst the learners. Some fled the school grounds.

“The schools in the area immediately went into lockdown mode in terms of safety procedures, however, some parents collected their children from the schools. “This has affected examinations at some schools, with timetables being amended to accommodate the change.” She said the matric exams were not affected.