Investigations into the conduct of two pupils from Plumstead High School who landed in trouble after being pictured brandishing a gun and dop while dressed in school uniform have confirmed that the weapon was a pellet gun. This was revealed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as their disciplinary hearings were finalised with an outcome pending.

The two laaities who are in Grade 10 and 12 caused a stir last week when images of them surfaced on social media labelled as ‘Scumstead’. Social media users revealed the images were captured in a walkway near the school. At the time WCED spokesperson, Millicent Merton, confirmed an investigation was underway.

“The school is dealing with the matter in terms of its code of conduct. The school has met with the parents of the learners concerned individually. The learners have been suspended as a precautionary measure pending a disciplinary hearing. The district will provide the necessary support to the school.” Fiona Schwimmbacher, chairperson of the Diep River Community Police Forum (CPF) said local police were set to meet with the school management this week but that the matter was not reported by residents living near the school. Speaking to the Daily Voice this week Merton confirms that the disciplinary process has now been completed.