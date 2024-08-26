Two pupils from Plumstead High School who were photographed holding weapons and dop while dressed in their school uniform have been suspended. An investigation has also been launched into the photos which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed the conduct of the learners is being investigated as the pictures labelled “Scumstead“, show two teen boys holding up knives, a gun and alcohol while dressed in their school uniform. Social media users revealed the disturbing photos were taken in a gangetjie near the school. Thug life: Laaitie with a gun. Picture: social media WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton says: “I can confirm that an investigation is underway. The school is dealing with the matter in terms of its code of conduct.

“The school has met with the parents of the learners concerned individually. The learners have been suspended as a precautionary measure pending a disciplinary hearing. The district will provide the necessary support to the school.” Fiona Schwimmbacher, chairperson of the Diep River Community Policing Forum (CPF) says local police will be engaging with the school management this week, but says they have been informed that this matter was not reported by residents living near the school. She explains: “SAPS is aware of the incident and will be engaging with the principal on Monday with regards to the way forward.

“According to the to Station Commander Lt. Col Jacobs, no member of the public reported any case for Pointing of a Firearm. No person was arrested for being illegally in possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon. “The date and time of the incident were never communicated to SAPS and, therefore, make it difficult to launch an investigation. “SAPS will be doing extra patrols around the school before and after school daily. SAPS has received no complaints from residents about the activities of the children."

Taking action: Plumstead High School. Picture: goolgle map Schwimmbacher says they are calling on parents to monitor their children’s behaviour before and after school. She adds: "We trust that the school administration and the Education Department will thoroughly investigate this matter and address it accordingly. “Our students are meant to be in school to learn and develop as future leaders. This behaviour in the picture has the potential to lead these young individuals down the wrong path.