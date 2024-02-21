Video footage of a robbery in progress at a private school has shaken the Mandela Park community in Khayelitsha. This after four brazen men stormed The Way of Life Junior University just after 10am on Monday and robbed staff members of their belongings.

They entered classrooms where shocked children saw their teachers being robbed. The skelms fled and are yet to be arrested. Footage of the robbery, which was captured on security cameras, went viral on social media. It shows two men entering the school premises, seemingly posing as visitors asking for information from two female receptionists before robbing them.

Shortly after, two more men joined them, wielding firearms and taking the maintenance man hostage. The skelms swiftly moved behind the reception counter, grabbing a laptop and taking phones from the terrified staff. They then forced the receptionists to walk in front of them as they went onto the school premises.

Principal Nthabeleng Motsohi says the boewe ransacked the premises, explaining: “The men dispersed, some entering classrooms where children were present, while others barged into our office, one brandishing a firearm. “The robbers made off with three laptops and six cellphones. “I had to be strong; there are children here. So I had to remain calm and strong for them.”

Robbers ransack the Way of Life Junior University in Khayelitsha. Photo: Scrreengrab Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says Harare detectives are investigating a business robbery case. Van Wyk says: “According to the 49-year-old complainant, four unidentified males entered the premises and at gunpoint threatened the staff. “The suspects took laptops, cellular telephones and some school equipment and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made yet.”