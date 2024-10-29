A group of concerned parents protested peacefully outside Alpine Primary School yesterday to express their anger with the school principal’s alleged slapgat attitude to serious issues affecting their children. Parents say they’ve reported issues of bullying, sexual assault and threats but has received no help from the palie.

The gatvol parents have now formed the Concerned Parents and Community (CPC) organisation. CPC chairperson, Bernadette Williams, says: “Our children get bullied, we aren't informed, and when we learn about it and approach the management for help, it never happens.” Gatvol: Mom lays complaint. Picture: Patrick Louw She adds: “We are not only fighting for our children but for the bullies to get help too.”

A mother of a Grade 4 boy says she walked her child to school not knowing about the protest. “I joined because my son was stabbed in the shoulder by a Grade 7 boy and I wasn't informed. I found out when my child pee’d in bed. “I’m furious because I raised my child the proper way, not wanting him to join gangs, but now he's walking with a scissor which I found on him this morning because he wants to protect himself.”

The group was left disappointed when their petition wasn't received by a district official as expected. Among the concerns raised in the petition was when a boy was held captive in the toilet and the gang number 28 written on his shirt and his hair was shaved. The pants of two girls' were also pulled down by older boys. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they are aware of the protest and will continue to engage with the school management on the allegations raised.