Fifteen children on their way to school as well as their driver were hospitalised following a collision between their taxi and a truck in Manenberg yesterday morning. The City’s Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Quinton Leon says one fire engine attended to the accident scene on Klipfontein Road next to the Manenberg police station.

“One adult male, nine female minors and five male minors were transported by ambulances to hospital,” Leon confirms. It is not clear what led up to the crash between the blue Volkswagen Microbus and the large white truck pulling a trailer. Crash: Taxi and a truck collided. Picture: facebook Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg has confirmed: “Manenberg police registered a reckless and negligent driving case following an accident on the morning of Wednesday, 2 October 2024, on Klipfontein Road, between a microbus and a truck.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No visible injuries or deaths were reported. “Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” The Daily Voice reached out to Western Cape Education Department for comment, however they responded that none of the schools in the Manenberg circuits reported an accident yesterday morning.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Vernon Visagie, says some children were on their way to school but could not shed further light on the cause of the collision. Last Thursday, carnage unfolded on Kloof Nek Road in Cape Town when a ready mix cement truck ploughed into 17 cars. Footage posted on X shows the moment the truck made impact, first crashing into a red Kia Picanto that was driving up Kloof Nek Road before crashing into stationary vehicles.