While learners were cheering for their schools during a sports day held at Hoërskool Overberg, the voice of Deveney Nel was being silenced just metres away from the field. Deveney was reported missing on Wednesday when she did not pitch up for her transport home to Grabouw.

The grade 10 learner would later be found stabbed to death behind the locked door of her school's storeroom. It is believed the 16-year-old brunette was murdered elsewhere and her body hidden in the storeroom. According to a source there were bloody drag marks on the floor from the toilet. Deveney’s ribbon and her cellphone was allegedly found on the back of the bakkie of a man who works close to the school.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said psychologists and social workers are working with other organisations to provide support to learners and the broader community. The school was closed on Thursday to allow investigations to take place. Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Deveney’s family, friends and the school community.

“There are no words that could provide comfort right now, but our thoughts are with them at this time.” Provincial MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, says she will closely monitor the investigation being conducted by police. In a letter sent to Marais from the Cape Forum, its chairperson Heindrich Wyngaard, pointed out that on the day Deveney’s mom Lida Nel wanted to open a missing persons report at Caledon SAPS, she was sent to Grabouw instead.