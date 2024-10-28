The Western Cape Education Department is investigating violent clashes between Kuils River schools, after two palies both posted letters on social media over the weekend. The letters were issued by the principals of Soneike High School and Kuils River Technical High School and sparked curiosity after one claimed learners from the other school had placed everyone in danger.

According to the principal of Soneike High School, Ronel Baker, on Thursday “ill-disciplined” learners from Kuils River Tech and the Western Cape Sports School posed a serious risk to her learners, and told parents that they would now refuse to participate in any sports-related activities with the two schools. Baker continues by stating that police and neighbourhood watch patrollers had been arranged to patrol before and after school to safeguard their learners. Unruly: Soneike High has been the epicentre. picture screen grab The principal of Kuils River Technical High School swiftly responded with a rebuttal letter saying their learners were not part of the incident.

In addition, the principal calls on parents to ensure that none of their children are dropped off or picked up near Soneike High School to ensure their safety. According to a source, the management of Soneike High had not established their facts before issuing the initial letter. The source says: “There were two fights between boys from Soneike and Western Cape Sport School and it all started on Wednesday when a Grade 9 boy from Soneike won a fight on a field.

“The learners from Western Cape Sports Schools warned they would come back and the next day they arrived at Soneike ready to fight. “The incident had nothing to do with Kuils River Technical and a meeting was called with all three principals on Friday where Mrs Baker was reprimanded.” Violent streak: Schoolboys. Picture: screen grab Meanwhile, shocking videos of the fights have circulated showing the initial fight and a second incident where frantic parents arrive at Soneike High School to collect their kids.

In the video captured on Thursday ,parents are heard panicking as they film one of the learners holding a belt in his hand as they warn him that he will ‘go to jail’. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms they are investigating what led up to the clashes. Hammond says: “The WCED has been made aware of an alleged incident involving learners from the two schools on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.