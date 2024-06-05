Insurance policy holders are urged to be alert about a new scam going around. The Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB), an organisation established to fight fraud in the industry, has warned about a concerning new trend where skelms directly call insurance companies to phish for people’s personal information.

The scammers would try to source information from call centres, by impersonating policy holders and requesting copies of their policy schedules and claims history. The ICB explains: “They would contact insurance companies’ call centres and pose as legitimate policyholders. “They request sensitive documents such as Policy Schedules and Claims History under the guise of routine updates which is not unusual, especially when consumers are shopping around for better premiums.

Sensitive: Insurance claims. File picture “In the wrong hands, this information could be used to perpetrate various criminal acts, including identity theft, fraudulent insurance claims, and financial scams. “Policy schedules contain personal information, including the name of the insured, their ID, residential address, policy details, and other confidential data. “Identity theft and insurance fraud are illegal, and perpetrators can be sentenced to jail time, if found guilty by a court of law.”

Santam’s Group Chief Risk Officer, Charisse Ras, cautioned clients to stay vigilant, verify authenticity and report suspicious activity. She adds: “The public needs to be extremely cautious when dealing with persons purporting to be representatives of insurance companies.” While Charisse claims Santam continuously monitor all emerging threats and work closely with the authorities to protect their clients, she says consumers must be wakker.

She warns: “Be cautious when receiving requests for personal information and always perform the necessary security checks to confirm you are actually speaking to a representative of an insurance company. “Before sharing any personal information, verify the identity of the requester. “If you suspect that you have been targeted by fraudsters or have inadvertently shared personal information with them, report the incident to your insurer and the appropriate authorities immediately.”

Charisse says Santam has a task team of experts to deal with instances of fraud. She adds: “Should policyholders or members of the public wish to contact Santam regarding alleged acts of insurance crime or advice; they may direct communication to [email protected] or call the company fraudline on 0860 600 767.” ICB states that at least 8,931 cases of insurance fraud and dishonesty with a financial loss of R77m were detected and investigated in 2022, while more and more perpetrators of such fraud continue to be arrested.