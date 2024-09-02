A well-known man of God and crimefighter who saved a man from a mob justice attack became a victim himself, but says his faith saved him. The windows of his blue VW Citi Golf was smashed by men armed with pangas and spades after he stopped the car in order to help a man in trouble.

Apostle Eben Kamfer, a previous resident of Kraaifontein who now resides in Wolseley, says the barefoot victim was being attacked by a group of men and shouted for help. Escape by grace of god: Dinged car. Picture: Solly Lottering Kamfer is the chairman of the Pinevalley Neighbourhood Watch in Wolseley and an apostle at the Heilige Tabernakel van God church of the same town. He explains: “On Saturday night, I drove to fetch my son who was at a party here in Wolseley.

“I took a back road and on my way a man came running out of the bushes. “He was not wearing any shoes and he recognised my car and screamed, ‘Pastor, help my. Hulle wil my doodmaak’. “I looked out and saw a group of men chasing him. He got into my car and the group followed my car to the town.

“As I collected my son at the party, seven men surrounded my car. “Hulle wou niks verstaan nie, and they wanted to kill the man who was still in my car. “I asked them why they wanted to kill him and they claimed he wanted to attack them with a knife. But they were lying because the scared man had nothing on him.

“As we sat in the car they turned on me and started smashing my car with a panga and spade and they also pelted us with stones. Traumatised: Wife Fiela. Picture: supplied “My wife Fiela is very traumatised. All I can say is that the hand of God was over us because none of us were injured. “Four windows of my car were smashed and it’s full of dents.”

Kamfer went to lay a charge at the Wolseley police yesterday afternoon for the attack and said the man he saved also laid charges of attempted murder. Cops were unable to provide comment on the incident ahead of last night’s print deadline. Kamfer has now appealed for help to repair his car.