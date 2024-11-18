Police have launched a manhunt for heartless thugs who stabbed a security guard at the Sassa offices in Athlone. The 47-year-man had responded to a noise on the premises on Friday.

He was attacked and in the scuffle got stabbed and injured. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms the incident. “Athlone police registered a criminal case following an incident where a security guard was found stabbed at a business premises on the corner of Birdwood and Old Klipfontein Road, Athlone on Friday at 04:40.

“Preliminary investigations indicates, that the 47-year-old security guard on duty, reacted to a noise and was surprised by unknown suspects who then stabbed him.” Van Wyk said the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while nothing has been taken from the business premises. Sassa’s Western Cape director of marketing and communications, Shivani Wahab, didn't respond to queries sent yesterday.

Meanwhile, social grant services could not be rendered on Friday, according to Athlone ward councillor Rashid Adams. “We were told that there was a break in and one of the security guards was actually stabbed,” Adams said. “It has caused a total inconvenience and all the people were turned away and unfortunately could not be attended to due to the fact that it turned into a crime scene.”