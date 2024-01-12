In the wake of several drowning incidents at Cape beaches this holiday season, the SAPS Junior Police Commissioners and Community Policing Forums have come together to teach youngsters about water safety. The initiative which took place in Strandfontein yesterday was supported by the Gift of the Givers (GOTG).

Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Sandy Schutter says: “This [initiative] is from the provincial office in Cape Town, we arranged kayaking as part of team building and to say thank you to the police for assisting during the festive season and to show the youth, especially the Junior Commissioners, to also influence other youngsters to become part of the initiative.” Junior Police Commissioner Lwandile Zitha, 15, says it was an eye-opening experience. Lwandile says: “We learned survival skills, basic swimming skills so one can be comfortable in water.

The initiative which took place in Strandfontein yesterday was supported by the Gift of the Givers (GOTG). Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers. “I don’t like water but I’ve learned that I can trust the water. I’m learning how to treat water, use it so I can be comfortable and take control of the water.” Outgoing Commissioner for the detectives Sinako Jakavula hopes kids can conquer their fear of water. Sinako adds: “The senior lifeguard told us that when you ride the kayak, you’re using the power of the pushing arm, he also taught us that getting in the water is not as scary as one would think.”

Gift of the Givers project coordinator Ali Sablay says they have a long-standing partnership with the police especially with social engagements. Sablay explains: “When the idea came up of the aqua training for the Junior National Commissioners, we didn’t hesitate to support this initiative as we have seen the increase in drownings the province where it can simply be avoided with simple training. “And with these commissioners being role models in their communities, they can go back and educate the young ones, especially those who visit the beach and pool area what dangers to look out for.