Cops in Cape Town came together to host a fund-raiser to assist the children of slain police officers who were killed in the line of duty, with their education trust. The event, which was held Strand Golf Club yesterday, saw over 100 golfers from various corporate companies show their support.

The South African Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET) was established by Saps in 2010, to provide educational support to the children of Saps personnel who died in the line of duty. Deputy Police Minister, Cassel Mathale, and the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, also participated in the challenge. Masemola says the children of slain cops bear the brunt when their parents are killed and their aim is to keep them in school.

Masemola says: “Once their parents pass on, they are on their own. So we want to be with them and we are happy that corporate South Africa came on board to make donations so that we are able to ensure that life continues for these kids.” Last year the trust raised over R2 million with the golf day. Masemola says their aim is to increase this amount.

Masemola says: “If we can do better than what we did last year, I will be happy, but looking at the turnout, corporate came on board. I’m quite certain that we will surpass last year’s mark.” Masemola adds that 33 officers were killed while on duty last year. Masemola says: “That is a very big number and we were at the golf course to say to the sons and daughters of those members, we want to enable them to still go on in life.”