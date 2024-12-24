Cops and City Law Enforcement showed skelms that they mean business on Monday. This as Western Cape Provincial Commissioner of Police Thembesile Patekile conducted a number of walkabouts at Gugulethu Mall, Promenade Mall, Monwabisi Beach, Mnandi Beach, Muizenberg Beach, Camps Bay, and Canal Walk, which saw the use of the Equestrian Unit, drone technology, and even a helicopter.

In Gugs, fruit and veg seller and community leader, Joseph Makeleni, 54, from the Marikana Informal Settlement said seeing so many cops on the beat makes him feel safer. He says: “I must say that the new Minister of Police has changed things and showed his strength a bit to criminals. “It’s scary but we feel glad that we had this kind of stability and calmness around us. That is what we wish for.”

He said while the increased police visibility was helpful, tackling crime needs more youth-focused programmes to keep them occupied outside of school. LOCKED AND LOADED: Cape police Patekile said the holiday safety programme was multi-disciplinary, with various departments within the City of Cape Town present with police. He said they are also targeting undocumented foreigners, especially those operating spaza shops, while giving the City and police space to ensure they were registered.

In addition, Patekile said on Friday alone 21 guns were recovered. He states: “Illegal firearms are still a problem but we want to root them out because they are the weapon of choice in the Western Cape. Officers also confiscated guns during searches along the N2 and seized firearms in Delft, Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain.

Patekile warns: “They were on their way to [Cape] Town, with rifles, AK-47s, and other pistols.” At Monwabisi Beach, officers set up a roadblock for searches. ON PATROL: Metro Police at roadblack ON PATROL: Metro Police at roadblack The City’s Safety and Security executive director Vincent Botto said this was to ensure cars were roadworthy, drivers were licensed and not under the influence of alcohol, and to ensure safety and spread goodwill to the community.

Over 800 Metro Police cadets have also been deployed at beaches, public swimming pools and holiday hot spots. Botto adds: “I’m hoping that we’ll have a far safer festive season this time around with the additional staff deployed to ensure that. “Please be safe, don’t drink and drive, don’t bring any alcohol to the beaches, we will confiscate it.”