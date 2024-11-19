A popular businessman from Salt River was mercilessly gunned down over the weekend after encouraging young men to stay away from gangs. Heartbroken relatives of Mujaheed Allie, 31, say they have been traumatised after he came under attack by a lone gunman, who even tried to kill his wife.

According to a 31-year-old relative, who asked not to be named due to safety reasons, they could not believe their eyes when they arrived at the crime scene near the Salt River Bridge on Saturday night. The relative says they were informed that Mujaheed was lured to his death. Murder: Mujaheed Allie was 31 years old. P:icture supplied The insider explains: "Mujaheed got a call from someone who asked to borrow money.

“The shooting happened between 7pm and 7.15pm. He arrived with his wife who was the driver of the vehicle and they waited for the person he spoke to but he never arrived. “Instead a man with a gun arrived and just started shooting at the driver's side window. The two shots missed his wife. The one shot hit him in the side and went out through his heart.” The relative further explains that the gunman fired two shots through the windscreen and ran around the vehicle and attempted to shoot Mujaheed in the face when his wife jumped to cover him.

They add: “The gunman then tried to shoot his wife but the gun jammed and he instead hit her twice over the head with the gun and ran away. She was left with two gashes in her head. “As he ran away, he ran straight into a group of men of which one was a family member of Mujaheed and he was caught and handed over to police.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms that Woodstock police are investigating a case of murder.

“Upon arrival in Voortrekker Road at around 7.35pm, they were informed that the victim who sustained multiple gunshots was rushed to a nearby hospital with private transport. “According to reports, he was seated in a vehicle with a female, when unknown gunmen approached, firing numerous gunshots. “The suspect, a 26-year-old man who fled the scene was apprehended and is in custody."