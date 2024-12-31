A day before 2 407 teacher posts in the Western Cape were to be terminated by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), the Special Action Committee for Education (SAC) and the WCED appeared in court where an urgent interdict application was dismissed The ruling was delivered orally and the matter struck off the roll with costs, due to a lack of urgency, the judge found.

Prior to the matter being heard, around 20 people protested outside the Western Cape High Court, against the department’s decision to cut 2 407 teacher posts for the 2025 academic year. The application was launched by SAC with respondents cited as WCED, Western Cape Education MEC, Western Cape Finance MEC, and the Department of Basic Education. SAC chairperson Terrence Smith said: “We had no other alternative.

“We tried all other measures through the legal processes and engagement with the department and in conjunction with the labour organisation like Cosatu and they just rebuffed all our attempts to get around the table to discuss alternative ways of not removing 2 407 teacher posts… And we believe that the decision is totally irrational.” Of those who had gathered were SAC members, retired principals, teachers, and organisations in support of the application, including political parties GOOD, MK Party, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Also in support of the litigation was Cosatu.