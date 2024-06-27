Lauren Dickason, the South African doctor who was found guilty of killing her three young children weeks after the family emigrated to New Zealand, was sentenced to 18 years at the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday. She will be incarcerated in a mental healthcare facility after she was found guilty of murdering her daughters — six-year-old Lianè, and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, the Stuff in New Zealand reported.

Dickason released a statement to her family, apologising for her actions. “I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my heart. I failed them, I failed Graham, and I failed our families. I take responsibility for taking our three beautiful girls from this world,” Stuff quoted her as saying. “I would like to take this opportunity to convey the deepest and most sincere remorse for the extreme pain and hurt caused to my children and my family by my actions.”

Her husband Graham told reporters that he had forgiven his wife, even though his life has changed forever. According to the report, while Dickason would begin serving her sentence in a mental healthcare facility, she could possibly move to prison. She could be eligible for parole after six years.

The three children were killed on September 16, 2021. The 43-year-old mother was found guilty by a New Zealand court in August 2023. She pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity.