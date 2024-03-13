Qaqamba, 24, who has congenital scoliosis, was pulled in her buggy by Ettienne Wilsnagh in collaboration with Warrior on Wheels, and they completed the race in 4 hours and 51 minutes.

After completing the 109 kilometre Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday, disabled Qaqamba Cuba from Khayelitsha managed to raise R10 000 for struggling RX Radio situated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

They were also the first buggy to cross the finish line.

Qaqamba says the race was amazing and the weather was perfect. She says: “I was scared of going downhill. The uphill was fine even though they were struggling because they had to put in a lot of effort. I felt bad, but going downhill was not my favourite but I trusted Ettienne because he’s been doing this [for a long time].”

Qaqamba serves as a board member at RX Radio and says: “I am excited that we reached the target because I would’ve felt bad if I did the cycle tour and did not reach the goal. I am very thankful to everyone who contributed to my campaign and shared the post, it is much appreciated.”