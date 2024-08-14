A crowdfunding campaign has been launched in support of Bontheuwel Deaf Sevens Rugby star, Tashriq Parker, who sustained a horrific injury to his head during an international competition. The 24-year-old who represented South Africa in the international deaf rugby series in Johannesburg fractured his skull during their 10s match against England, and was left with a huge dent on his forehead.

Top teams from all around the world, including hosts SA, England, Australia, and Japan, competed in the historic tournament. Tashriq who is one of two players from the Western Cape, was hit in the head when he tried to tackle an opponent. Represent: Parker was playing for Mzansi. Picture: supplied He explains: “So I decided to take on the biggest guy as he was coming in full speed towards me.

“Obviously I went for his legs and unfortunately his knee went against my head, then I felt my head and felt a huge dent inwards.” Following his admission to a Johannesburg hospital, the speedy outside centre now requires surgery to repair the damage. However, the timing of this injury couldn’t come at a more difficult time as Tashriq recently become a father after his baby was born prematurely.

Tashriq says: “Surgery costs a lot and right now I haven’t done the surgery yet because of funds.” A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign was started by Mark Barnard with a goal of R50 000. According to Barnard, Tashriq is facing a challenging recovery period that will prevent him from working.

He explains: “While we are grateful that Tashriq has medical aid to cover the immediate costs of his treatment, the financial burden doesn't end there. “Tashriq will need ongoing support to cover the loss of income, post-hospital medications, doctor visits, transportation, and other essentials during his recovery. “His family will also require assistance with travel expenses to visit him, as well as general support in the coming months.”