Cops have caught a Nigerian national who allegedly scammed a woman out of a whopping R24 million after bowling her on social media. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says officers attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit led a multidisciplinary operation on Tuesday, which resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Nigerian national in Parklands.

Swartbooi says: “Reports suggested that the complainant, a Canadian citizen, reported a romance scam in 2022 in which she indicated that she met an unknown person on social media, known as Raymond Butler.” The two chatted on a dating website and later privately, until “Raymond” convinced the woman to invest R24m in a project abroad. Swartbooi says the investigating officer made a breakthrough when he nabbed the suspect at a premises in Charing Crescent, Parklands in Table View.

Swartbooi adds: “The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, once charged for fraud.” Police have the following tips for women to identify possible dating scammers: - They look and sound very caring and responsible

- They always come up with a business proposals - They do not want their pictures to be taken - They do not want to meet with you in a public place