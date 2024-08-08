“Walk and talk like you have an appointment with the future.” These were the immortal words taught to every learners ear who ever got to meet the legendary Nigel Pelston.

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved principal of Rocklands Senior Secondary School in Mitchells Plain, after news of his sudden passing broke on Wednesday. Pelston, 59, who had been employed by the WCED for 35 years, was described as a gem, not only in the schooling fraternity but also the community at large. Vet: Pelston was a teacher for 35 years. Picture: Social media The school learnt of Pelston’s passing just after 12 noon and requested privacy as they process the news.

Many took to social media to express their condolences. Ashley Welsh wrote: “He was a gem of a person. He definitely made a impact in my life. Not just a great teacher in the classroom but outside of it also.” Soemaya Williams said the schooling fraternity lost a man with integrity, good character: “(This was) a man that guided our kids with good principles and (taught) etiquette to our kids.

Tributes also poured in from neighbouring schools, such as Duneside Primary who posted on their social media: “On behalf of Duneside Primary School, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Nigel Pelston. His dedication to education and his community will be deeply missed.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi says this is a great loss to the education sector. “Mr. Pelston began his teaching career at Littlewood Primary and went on to teach at Mondale High School in 1990 where he was later appointed as an HOD. His career advanced at Mondale High School which saw him fulfilling the role of Deputy Principal at the school.