Grassy Park cops are appealing for help to catch the heartless skurke who strangled an 80-year-old oupa to death during a house robbery. Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says cops were called to the murder scene in Brookford Road in Lotus River on Friday morning after the oupa was found on the floor of his bedroom.

She explains that on arrival, they found that the oupa’s car, a silver Nissan Micra, and two flatscreen TVs had been stolen. “Grassy Park police were alerted to the scene in Brookford Road on Friday morning shortly after 7am where an 80-year-old male was found strangled to death. On case: Captain Wynita Kleinsmith. Picture: supplied “On arrival it was found that the homeowner’s vehicle had been stolen and two flat screen TVs were taken from the property. The deceased was found on the floor of his bedroom,” says Kleinsmith.

She says during the investigation, cops found the stolen car was found abandoned in Lansdowne later that day. “There were no signs of forced entry and at this stage the investigation is at a sensitive stage but I can confirm that the vehicle was found in Lansdowne and will be tested for fingerprints. We are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward as it appears that the elderly resident lived on his own.” When Daily Voice visited the oupa’s home on Wednesday, the home was locked and unopened mail could be seen near the window. Neighbours and the victim’s family declined to comment.

Stolen: Oupa’s Nissan Micra was recovered. Picture: supplied Nicole Jacobus of the Grassy Park Community Police Forum says the incident has shocked crime fighters who have also been left puzzled by the murder. “It was very shocking and we understand that the investigation is at a sensitive stage. I can confirm that we have not had a trend of house robberies in the area and we are calling on senior citizens to be very careful about who they allow in their homes. “We understand they are vulnerable but unfortunately we live in a time when you cannot just trust anyone in your home. We also ask other seniors to be alert.