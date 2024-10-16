In a shocking turn of events, a suspect linked to a shooting at Howard Centre in Pinelands on Monday, has been found dead in Observatory, just hours after the incident. The unidentified man’s body was discovered inside a parked white Toyota Starlet in the St Peter’s Square parking lot.

The discovery came just under two hours after he was allegedly involved in an attack on a Chinese national near the library at Howard Centre, along with three other suspects. At the time, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that a 62-year-old man had been shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital. Uncovered: Dead ou was found in a white Toyota Starlet in St Peter’s Square. Pictures: Leon Knipe Pojie said that initial reports indicated the victim was confronted by four suspects, who attempted to rob him of a black bag, which was later found to contain documents and a laptop.

He said a struggle broke out, resulting in several shots being fired, one of which hit the victim in the chest. He said the victim is receiving medical care in hospital, while the suspects fled the scene empty-handed. Howard Centre management confirmed the shooting and said: “The safety and well-being of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority, and we are fully supporting the authorities in their investigation.”

Police now believe that the unidentified deceased in Obs was one of the four attackers who escaped after their failed attempt in Pinelands. Pojie said yesterday: “It is alleged that the unknown deceased was one of four assailants who fled the scene after their failed attempt. Seemingly, the deceased was shot during the scuffle with the Chinese victim.” Woodstock police have opened an inquest docket, while Pinelands police are looking into a case of attempted murder.

Dr. Marietta Hopley, spokesperson for the Pinelands Precinct Community Police Forum (CPF), says the recent shooting highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures and the important role the CPF has in this effort. Hopley adds: “In times like these, we need to come together and work collaboratively for the greater good. “Only through unity and shared responsibility can we ensure the ultimate safety and security of our community.”

The CPF also praised the quick actions of the Pinelands SAPS, medical responders, CID Patrollers, and other support teams, whose rapid response was key in handling Monday’s situation effectively. Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app to report anonymously. [email protected]