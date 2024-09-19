An elderly man skarreling for cans died a painful death after he was stabbed multiple times before a car drove over him. According to the Strand Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Niklaas Thysen, the 60-year-old Petrus Coetzee was attacked by unknown robbers on Monday morning.

The victim's sister Johenna van Wyk said when they arrived at the scene he had passed on already. A hartseer Johenna says: “He had a black backpack on his back, he had nothing that could have been of value. “He was on his way to Gordon's Bay to collect tins for recycling, that is what he did everyday. He was apparently robbed by two or three unknown men.”

“He was trying to get away from them when he was stabbed. My brother was a quiet person and a good man, he died in an unimaginable way and we are distraught by this. “We hope the police will make an arrest soon so we can feel at peace.” Shocked: Niklaas Thysen. Picture: facebook The CPF expressed shock at the murder: “The victim allegedly ran away from his attackers and was run over by oncoming traffic and died on the scene on Monday.

“We are deeply disturbed by this senseless killing of an innocent vulnerable elderly man, and would like to express our sincere thoughts and prayers of strength to the family in this moment of bereavement.” The CPF spokesperson said the victim was on his way to get food for his family when he was killed, with Thysen adding: “And we hope that justice prevails for the Coetzee family. “As the community we need to stand together in this difficult time, where serious and violent crimes affect all of us where we are.

“We cannot allow and tolerate this kind of lawlessness happening in our communities and need to take a firm stand making our communities a much safer and better place for all.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Strand police registered a culpable homicide following an incident on Monday, in Strand at about 6.30am in which the 60-year-old man was fatally injured. Twigg reports: “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim lying in the middle of the road. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.