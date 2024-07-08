Cape Town - The City’s Traffic Service has urged the public to be alert to localised flooding of roadways as wet and windy weather are set to remain for the next few days. As a result of the severe weather, the City will communicate as much as possible on affected roads, “but incidents can occur at any moment and may not necessarily be on our list of reported locations”, it warned.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has advised the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) of the following weather warnings: Orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain and damaging waves on Tuesday, leading to flooding and possible mudslides.

Yellow level 4 warning for damaging winds and waves between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning.

The forecast will likely exacerbate the impacts of the inclement weather experienced to date. DRMC spokesperson Sonica Lategan said all relevant City services are already involved in emergency response efforts, and will continue to be as reports come in. “We also want to remind the public to please report any incidents to the City so that these can be attended to.”

In the event of any immediate risk to life or property, call the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700. Consult this graphic for the reporting channels available. Picture: Supplied Furthermore, the Traffic Service is not in a position to post officers at every affected location. Road users are reminded to:

Drive slowly to avoid losing control in wet conditions.

Keep your headlights on at all times.

Leave earlier for your destination to allow for extra travel time.

Increase your following distance in traffic, in the event that you need to come to a sudden stop or slow down quickly, as it takes longer to brake in wet conditions.

Check your car’s wipers, brakes, tyres and lights.

If there are any defects, have them attended to immediately. As a cold front moves over Cape Town, heavy waves and strong winds struck the coast, blowing sea foam across Three Anchor Bay and onto roads. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers If you spot any obstructions or emergencies on the roads, please report it to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. On Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned residents as severe weather such as rain, storm surges, and high waves continue to hit the Western Cape. “We are appealing to the commercial maritime industry that is at sea to wear life jackets during commercial operations,” said Craig Lambinon, NSRI spokesperson.

Lambinon said sea conditions are compounded by this cold front happening during the new moon spring tide that peaked in the early hours of Saturday and that will extend into about the middle of this week. “We are appealing to extreme sports and sport fishing craft to preferably not launch in these current inclement weather that are expected by Saws to extend into Monday,” he said. Lambinon further warned that anglers and coastal hikers should be aware of the spring high tide, with hazardous shoreline conditions compounded by rough seas that may cut off coastline areas during the high tide.