The legal team for a Sea Point man involved in the alleged attack on a pro-Palestine supporter says he is not a Zionist. After being officially charged at the Cape Town Central SAPS a week ago, Adam Bulkin, 50, made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Sanlam dik ding was the talk of the town after he allegedly verbally abused 31-year-old Rebecca Karlovic for driving with pro-Palestine posters on her car. It is alleged that Bulkin tried to intentionally force her off the road and he allegedly keyed the side of her car after verbally abusing her. The incident took place just before 9am on 12 January when Karlovic was believed to be confronted by Bulkin at her parking spot in Hudson Street, De Waterkant.

Karlovic took to Twitter where she claimed that Bulkin went off at her and allegedly keyed the side of her vehicle. Karlovic explained: “Once I parked, he appeared again, shouting specifics. I was then aware that this was because of my pro-Palestine posters. “He started off with a ‘hey, f*** you’ and proceeded with ‘Jew hater, anti-semitic p**s, racist p**s’ more ‘f** yous’.

“He then said ‘I hope you die’ and mentioned that he hopes they ‘genocide the Palestinians’ and of course fat and ugly c**t.” Adam Bulkin made headlines throughout the week after he allegedly verbally abused and nearly forced Rebecca Karlovic off the road for having pro-Palestine posters on her car. Picture: Supplied. However, according to court documents, there is no mention of any alleged “Zionist behaviour” from Bulkin. Advocate Bruce Hendricks, representing Bulkin in the matter, alongside Advocate Ross McKernan, insists that the incident was not linked to anything about Palestine or “Zionism”.

Hendricks says: “The matter has nothing to do with the Israel/ Palestine situation, people saw opportunity and jumped on it and the effect of it is that it ruined his life.” The case was postponed to 15 March for further investigation. Sanlam previously confirmed it had suspended Bulkin with immediate effect.