Authorities are calling on motorists to be more vigilant after thirteen people were killed in a horror crash on the N9, outside Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape, early on Monday morning. It is believed that an SUV, travelling with six occupants, crashed head-on into a fully-loaded minibus taxi, which was travelling from the Western Cape.

All the occupants of the SUV died on scene. In a separate crash on the R61 road near Bizana, three people were killed in a head-on crash. "A sedan with two male occupants, collided head-on with a van with three occupants, two females and a male driver. The two male occupants of the sedan, along with a female passenger from the van, all died on the scene. The two other occupants of the van, including the driver, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries," the provincial Department of Transport said.