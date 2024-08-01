The family of the pregnant mom who was allegedly killed by her husband in Heideveld say they are still traumatised as an anti-GBV organisation visited her home this week. Roslin Martins’ concerned sister Aisha Samuels went to the police to report her missing.

When she returned to their Heideveld home she decided to break into Roslin’s wendy house in the backyard which she shared with her husband Clint Martins. Victim: Roslin Martins was 36 years old. Picture: Leon Knipe The 36-year-old mom was found with multiple stab wounds. She had defensive wounds and her arms were reportedly broken along with her fingers, and her throat was slit.

Clint was subsequently arrested. He appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court last Monday, where the case was postponed to 2 October for post-mortem results. He remains in custody. Yesterday afternoon, Ilitha Labantu hosted a motorcade in honour of Roslin and they visited her family who ended up marching with the organisation throughout Heideveld. Aisha tells the Daily Voice her sister’s horrific murder has traumatised them all, saying: “We are still traumatised about the events of that day, we have not yet healed.

Support: The motorcade on Wednesday. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “We need all the support we can get, because we don’t want the accused to be released from jail. “We ask everyone to come out in numbers and support us in October. “We wish to thank Ilitha Labantu for coming to our home and showing us that there are people who remember her.”

Some people walked while some drove their cars in the back streets of Heideveld handing out anti-domestic abuse pamphlets. Spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali says Ilitha Labantu, in partnership with the Manenberg SAPS and Law Enforcement together with the Heideveld community, hosted the #Uthuleleni (Why are you quiet?) Anti-GBV motorcade to raise awareness about the scourge of violence against women in the Heideveld community. Monakali says: “The motorcade comes in response to the tragic murder of Roslin Heynes Martins allegedly by her estranged husband Clint Martins on 29 June 2024.