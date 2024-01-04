A Cape Town toddler has been left devastated by the loss of her favourite teddy bear at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in Cape Town. Now the family of three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs has offered a reward to anyone who finds the purple beertjie. Ouma Juleiga Rorich, 66, says she accidentally dropped the toy while crossing Strand Street as they hurried to get home.

Juleiga says: “Ziyah was given the teddy bear when she was just two months old by her aunty as a present. She sleeps with it every night and calls it ‘My Baby’.” purple teddy call Juleiga pic supplied The ouma says on Tuesday, little Ziyah made sure they brought her baby along to see the klopse. “We can’t go anywhere without it. When we were going home I was carrying Ziyah, a cushion, the doll and guiding the children to cross safely over the road. The road was so busy.”