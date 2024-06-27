Kensington residents have written letters to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) about a spate of robberies at the Century City station. According to them, at least five people are robbed every day, and when the schools are open, children lose their cellphones to criminals.

Community police forum deputy chairperson Jameelah Liedemaan says they’ve also approached the national Transport Department. “We have had one successful arrest but there are others. “People who work at Canal Walk come home after 9pm, they need to feel safe.” Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg has urged the Kensington community to avoid speculation surrounding the girl’s death. pic facebook Ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg says they had a meeting with the regional manager of Prasa and promises were made.

“It has been a year now and nothing has happened. While we understand the infrastructure belongs to Prasa I’m of the opinion the City too can play a role in the form of Law Enforcement, Metro Police etc. “People have opened cases and some have not because they don’t trust the police. We are not saying there aren’t guards but people are still robbed because the lights are off. “Half of the lights aren’t working and when they are fixed they are off again about 12 hours later, so there is sabotage.