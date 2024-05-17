The Ruyterwacht Action Committee has taken Communicare to court over the auction of a hall. The Zerilda Steyn Hall was supposed to go under the hammer on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

But the group approached the Western Cape High court and filed an urgent interdict for a stay in execution. The case will be heard on 10 June for Communicare to bring relevant documents. Abdud Dayaan Keown says the hall and an old-aged home in Bishop Lavis were scheduled for an auction on Tuesday. Big asset: Zerilda Steyn Hall. Picture: ffacebook “The Ruyterwacht Action Committee rejects the sale of the Zerilda Steyn Hall and the forceful displacement of Ruyterwacht Residents by Communicare and the City of Cape Town.

“Communicare has embarked on an asset disposal program that directly affects the residents of Ruyterwacht. “Communicare is auctioning off the Zerilda Steyn Hall, a community resource to the highest bidder at an auction to be held at the Houghton Golf Estate in Gauteng. “Communicare has been selling off rental stock that forms part of its mandated social housing scope to property developers at a fraction of the cost offered to current tenants. Suddenly tenants who have resided in these dwellings for decades have been issued eviction orders by both Communicare and the property developers.”