Residents whose homes were sprayed with a fireproof product say the pilot project is a success. The City partnered with Mandoval Vermiculite, in coating 100 shacks in Overcome Heights, near Muizenberg.

They used a fire-retardant substance Tekrok C, a vermiculite-based cementitious product with a four-hour fire rating, which help the hokkies to withstand fire for up to four hours. Community members said even though they have not had fires in what was once the hotspot for fires, the solution has made life better. Karen Mentoor, community worker, says she has seen a lot of homes burn down in the 20 years she has lived in the area.

“I just want to say this is an excellent project that prevents a lot of shacks from burning and it is the best solution. “They sprayed about 100 shacks. If this company can come spray all the structures, it would be appreciated by the community because earlier this year we had a big fire that left a lot of people displaced. “I have spoken to some residents who had the solution and they are happy, they are warm in their hokkies and their homes are not wet,” says Karen.

Disaster Risk Management official Joshua Fortune said he worked with community stakeholders and the councillor. “The pilot project started in July in 2023, with local labour and the workers were trained how to spray. “We couldn’t paint all the homes but we decided to educate those who were not part of the project. In other areas we are teaching residents about the dangers of the fire and also prevention methods.