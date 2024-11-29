Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has stepped up calls for residents to report incidents involving ou kos in spaza shops. Following his visits to various winkels in Bontas, Langa, and Matroosfontein, McKenzie highlighted the need for increased vigilance to safeguard against potential health dangers posed by expired goods.

This comes after the City shut down a makeshift butchery in Mfuleni, and the discovery of old food being dumped in Khayelitsha. Though McKenzie cannot directly close down any spazas, he says he is committed to achieving compliance with safety regulations. “It is not in my authority or any councillor's authority to shut down any spaza shops,” McKenzie explained.

McKenzie expressed gratitude towards those spaza shops he visited which had already begun their registration process and ensured compliance with health standards. “I must say I was extremely grateful for the stores that I visited who all had started their registration process as well as ensuring that all their stock in their store was compliant, fresh and still well in the date of usage,” McKenzie says. The City of Cape Town’s Environmental Health Service has since received over 1 000 applications for Certificates of Acceptability in just one week.