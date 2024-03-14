The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said they have started fixing up 11 train stations along the Central Line. Several stations along the corridor, like Philippi, Lentegeur and Kapteinsklip, are undergoing refurbishment to enhance functionality and rail experience.

On Tuesday, Prasa met with stakeholders to give feedback on what they have been doing since the relocation of nearly 1 000 squatters on the tracks in Philippi and Langa. It said Operation Bhekela was completed in January when about 900 mense from Philippi were moved to Prasa land near the Stock Road transport route. Prasa along with the Housing Development Agency has also applied for the rezoning of land known as the Philippi Wedge.

However, according to Andiswa Makanda, there were 900 objections to this bid. “The permanent relocation of the 5 195 households encroaching on the rail reserve will be executed in two phases. “Land-Use application was lodged August 2023 for rezoning, a public participation commenced in October and closed 27 November 2023. Over 900 objections were received, and have been forwarded by the CoCT to the Applicant on January 23.”

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Thyido said the progress has been slow. In pic: Ndithini Thyido. Photographer-Tracey Adams “We set up structures and spoke to the communities, the matter of squatters would have been resolved earlier but the dampener to it all was the senseless killing of Loyiso Nkohla. “Khayelitsha has five stations affected by this and this is not a small matter. We were worried that the meeting was held in Durbanville for things that are going to be done in Khayelitsha. We want succinct programmes and time lines.”